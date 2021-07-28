Aakash Chopra Raises Concerns Regarding Soft Bubble In England After Krunal Tests Positive

Former cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra has expressed concerns regarding England's decision to not impose strict bio-bubbles during the Test series against India. Chopra raised the concern after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka despite being under a strict bio-bubble the whole time.

Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said if COVID-19 disease can infiltrate a strict bio-bubble such as the one in Sri Lanka, it can badly affect teams in soft bubbles.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had recently said that strict bio-secure bubbles will not be imposed during the India series due to the negative impact on players' mental health. ECB CEO Tom Harrison, while speaking to the press ahead of The Hundred's commencement, stated that England players will be kept in an environment different from the previous year in order to help them cope with the mental aspect of biosecurity bubbles. However, after Krunal Pandya returned a positive COVID result on Tuesday, forcing the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka to be postponed, Chopra emphasised how dangerous soft bubbles can be.

'Soft bubbles can be dangerous'

Chopra stated that the United Kingdom government has already lifted all restrictions on people's movement and the wearing of face masks and that people are now allowed inside stadiums despite rising cases. According to the former cricketer, the upcoming Test series between India and England will draw large crowds, and if there is only a soft bubble to keep players from getting infected, it will be difficult to control a breach. Chopra also questioned the bio-bubble breach in Sri Lanka, saying, "If the matches were being played behind closed doors, how did the virus breach the bubble?" Chopra believes Krunal is not alone, and that a few other players may have contracted the disease as well.

Due to the discovery of cases within the camp, the entire England squad was forced to be isolated ahead of their white-ball series against Pakistan earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Indian Test team was dealt a major blow when reports of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant testing positive for COVID-19 emerged. Pant recovered and rejoined the team in Durham during the three-day practice game against County Select XI.

