Aakash Chopra Reacts To Ollie Robinson Row, Says 'Internet Doesn't Forget Or Forgive'

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has reacted to emerging pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension from international cricket. The 27-year-old who had made his debut in the recently-concluded first Test match against New Zealand at Lord's was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following a massive uproar over his controversial tweets posted in 2012.

After the end of the first day's play between England and New Zealand last week, a series of Ollie Robinson's past tweets stirred a huge controversy and it was just a matter of time before the promising debutant found himself in troubled waters.

Aakash Chopra comments on Ollie Robinson's suspension

"Internet does not forget or forgive you. Ollie Robinson also apologised stating that he was reckless and young at that time and he does not think like that anymore. We all make mistakes and our thinking can change ten years from now", said Aakash Chopra while interacting in his official YouTube channel.

Racism…cricket…Olie Robinson…Boris Johnson and more 🙌 today’s @betway Cricket Aakash Episode https://t.co/jZVtzAyxKk — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 8, 2021

R Ashwin reacts to Ollie Robinson suspension

Taking to the micro-blogging site, senior Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin commented on nearly a decade-old tweet of Ollie Robinson and said that he could understand the negative sentiments towards the past actions of the fast bowler. However, Ashwin also felt sorry for Robinson as the budding cricketer was suspended just after an impressive start to his Test career.

The Tamil Nadu offie pointed out that Ollie Robinson's suspension was a strong indication of what the future holds in the present social media generation.

Ollie Robinson's impressive Test debut overshadowed by his suspension

Coming back to the Lord's Test match, Ollie Robinson registered seven scalps in two innings with best figures of 4/75 at an economy rate of 2.4 and a strike rate of 36. Apart from making an impact with the ball in hand, the debutant also made his presence felt with the bat as he went on to play a fine yet vital knock of 42. Despite his impressive performance, the ECB announced that the England and Sussex bowler has d been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following past tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

As a result of his suspension, Ollie Robinson will not be available for the second Test starting on June 10 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.