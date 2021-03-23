Aakash Chopra Reminds Michael Vaughan About Who Is The Better Cricket Pundit; Here Is How

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a habit of grabbing headlines through his bizarre tweets. From constantly slamming Indian players and pitches to taking a dig at captain Virat Kohli and his tactics, the England veteran has done whatever he could to ridicule and pull down the Indian team. The Englishman has also been making predictions, most of which have gone horribly wrong.

Aakash Chopra gives befitting reply to Michael Vaughan's on ODI series prediction

On Monday, Michael Vaughan was once again at it, although this time he has spoken in India's favour by saying that the Men in Blue will come out on top in all of the three ODI matches against England. The three One Day Internationals will be played in Pune's MCA Stadium behind closed doors. Both teams will be locking horns in the India vs England 1st ODI on Tuesday.

Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote that he is predicting the outcome of the series early and went on to say that the visitors will suffer a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Virat Kohli & co. Elaborating further on his prediction, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added that England do not have the services of Test skipper Joe Root as well as frontline pacer Jofra Archer.

Like the majority of Vaughan's tweets, this one also was flooded with a plethora of responses. Several reactions poured in as Indian fans urged the Englishman not to jinx it. While fans had enough of Vaughan's prediction, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra gave the former England cricketer a taste of his own medicine by giving a befitting reply. Downplaying Vaughan's claim that the series would be a one-sided affair, Chopra reminded Vaughan that the hosts are also missing their key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India from 1.30 PM IST onwards. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

