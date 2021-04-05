Aakash Chopra Requests Eoin Morgan To Drop THIS Overseas Player From KKR Team Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) narrowly missed out on a playoffs berth last year after they finished on the fifth position in the IPL 2020 points table. They might have just about failed to qualify for the playoffs, however, their performance throughout the competition was abysmal. One of the things that had become a major headache for them was their opening combination.

Sunil Narine IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra wants KKR to drop Caribbean star if he doesn't perform

The KKR team tried several openers in the form of Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana, however, they failed to find the perfect opening pair which was one of the major contributing factors to their dismal show. Ahead of the IPL 2021, former Indian and KKR batsman, Aakash Chopra has suggested the KKR team to consider dropping Sunil Narine from their playing XI if he fails to perform in the tournament.

Narine has been with the KKR franchise since 2012 and has been one of their key players. The Caribbean all-rounder has scored 892 runs and picked 127 wickets for KKR and was instrumental in their IPL title triumphs in 2012 and 2014. However, Narine had an appaling last season in the IPL where he picked only five wickets and scored just 121 runs at an awful average of just over 13.

Speaking on the same, Aakash Chopra said that KKR should just open up to the idea of dropping Sunil Narine if things are not working out. He added that Narine is a big player but his bowling has not been that sharp since questions were raised about his action. Chopra further went on to reveal his preferred batting line-up for the two-time IPL champions.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said that he would have Rahul Tripathi as an opener with Shubman Gill followed by Nitish Rana at No.3, Morgan at No.4 and Dinesh Karthik at No.5. He further said that Andre Russell would be at No.6 which leaves the No.7 spot empty. According to Chopra, KKR can try Pat Cummins at No. 7, which will ensure that they have four proper bowlers after that. Chopra reckoned that the two bowlers spots can be accommodated by Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna.

Here's Aakash Chopras SWOT analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan injury

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of India vs England one-day series after the webbing between his right thumb and index finger got split. Eoin Morgan had to take 4 stitches after he suffered the injury in the first ODI in Pune against India during fielding. Following th series, Eoin Morgan joined the Kolkata camp to participate in the IPL 2021. This is the first time Morgan will be the Kolkata's full-time captain in the IPL 2021.

However, the Eoin Morgan injury kept everyone in the clouds whether the World Cup-winning captain will play the first match for Kolkata or not. The Kolkata skipper recently responded to it and gave a major update on his injury. During a chat show with Sky Sports Cricket, Morgan talked about his injury and seemed hopeful to play the first match for Kolkata.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru.

