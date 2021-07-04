Aakash Chopra Responds To Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga's 'B-grade India Side' Remark

Aakash Chopra, a cricketer turned commentator, has respectfully reacted to former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga's dismissal of India's white-ball squad as a "second-string side." Chopra, in his latest YouTube video, responded to Ranatunga by stating the cumulative total of ODI matches played by the "probable XI" of the touring Indian side, which is slated to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20I matches, starting from July 13. Ranatunga, who led the island nation to its maiden World Cup win in 1996, had earlier said the second-string Indian side is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket and its players.

"Ranatunga is absolutely right in saying the key Indian players such as [Virat] Kohli, [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Mohammed] Shami, and Rohit [Sharma] are missing from the side. But is it really a B-grade side? If we look at India's probable XI, they have played a cumulative total of 471 ODI matches. It would be interesting to make experience to experience comparison once Sri Lanka announces its team," Chopra said in his YouTube video.

"Sri Lanka will have to look inwards as well because the stage they are in right now, they will have to play the qualifiers of the ICC World T20 and Afghanistan don't. This is a reality! Sri Lanka cricket is really struggling at the moment. You pick up the stats for their England tour, they have actually been struggling. There's still a possibility that Sri Lanka may not qualify for the T20 World Cup while Afghanistan, which is relatively a young team, is already in the main draw of Super 12," Chopra added.

'Not as second-string side as claimed'

Ranatunga had slammed the current Sri Lanka cricket administration for agreeing to play with what he thinks is a B-grade Indian side. He said the administration agreed due to television marketing needs, adding "The second-string Indian team coming to Sri Lanka is an insult on our cricket". However, the Sri Lanka cricket board later responded to Ranatunga's comments, saying "Out of the 20-member India squad, 14 have represented India across all formats or in some form and not as 'second-string team' as claimed".

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I competition. The series is slated to start on July 13 and the final T20I will be played on July 25. All matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo.

