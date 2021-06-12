Aakash Chopra Reveals Bonus Amount Of Team India Players For Centuries & Five-wicket Hauls

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has shared an interesting anecdote about the amount of money earned by Team India players in cricket. Meanwhile, he has also clarified that Indian players are not exactly the highest-paid cricketers in the world.

Aakash Chopra on players' earnings

"Indian players do get a lot of money. Their Grade A+ contract is INR 7 crores, Grade A 5 crores, Grade B 3 crores, and even players in Grade C get a sum of INR 1 crore in Test matches. Their match fees in Test cricket is INR 15 lakhs per game, six lakhs per ODI game, and, three lakhs for one T20I match respectively", said Aakash Chopra while explaining Indian players' central contract on his official YouTube channel.

Talking about cash bonus, Aakash Chopra mentioned that the players are paid INR 5 lakhs for scoring a century, and the same amount of money is paid for registering a five-wicket haul and a sum of INR 7 lakhs is awarded to players scoring 200.

Team India players are not the highest-paid cricketers in the world?

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also explained why Indian cricketers are not the highest-paid cricketers in the world.

"But surprise, surprise. Indian players are not the most expensive/highest-paid cricketers in the world. That was an eye-opener and when I saw it", Aakash Chopra added.

"I am talking about England. As per their Test contract, the red-ball specialists are paid 6.7 crores which is nearly like our A+ contract. The white-ball contract that features Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, etc. they get 3.1 crores which is ok. Not that great but not that bad but, those who play both Test and white-ball cricket earn 9.8 crores annually which means that Joe Root earns nearly 10 crores in this manner", the former Indian Test opener added.

"The team skipper gets 25% extra bonus above annual salary which means Joe Root has an annual contract of 12.5 crores whereas, our Virat Kohli has a contract worth 7 crores. So imagine Root earning more than Virat Kohli for playing for their own country", Aakash Chopra further added.

Aakash Chopra then explained that England's centrally contracted players earn 18.5 lakhs per Test match, 10 lakhs, and, 5.1 lakhs for each ODI and T20I game respectively.



