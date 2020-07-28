Aakash Chopra Reveals Missing Link In 2019 WC Team In Comparison To Dhoni's 2011 Champions

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni led the national team to the 2011 World Cup triumph as they beat Sri Lanka in the final to lift the coveted trophy after a long wait of nearly 28 years. This was India's second-ever ODI World Cup win. Eight years later in 2019, India came excruciatingly close lay their hands on the World Cup trophy for the third time. However, they were beaten in the semi-final at the hands of New Zealand, a match which India entered as clear favourites.

Aakash Chopra compares MS Dhoni-led team in 2011 World Cup to Virat Kohli-led team in 2019 World Cup

Now, former India cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra has compared each player from the 2011 World Cup-winning squad to the 2019 World Cup squad. After the comparisons between the two teams, Aakash Chopra came on to a conclusion that the MS Dhoni-led team was a lot stronger than the Virat Kohli-led team. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that if you see the full comparison, MS Dhoni’s team of 2011 was victorious. That is why MS Dhoni’s team is stronger and a match-winning team.

Aakash Chopra further said that India could not win the World Cup in 2019, it is because it did not have the ingredients for a World Cup-winning team. Aakash Chopra pointed out that the middle-order of the 2019 World Cup team was so brittle and questioned the team selection on several instances of the tournament. He reckoned that India should have played Mohammad Shami in the semi-final but didn’t play him, despite the bowler picking up a hat-trick to win a low-scoring game for India against Afghanistan.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that Shikhar Dhawan got injured as well which made things worse. In the end, Aakash Chopra opined that when one considers everything, MS Dhoni-led team was a lot ahead of the Virat Kohli-led team. Therefore the trophy is with the 2011 team and not the 2019 team.

The 2011 World Cup campaign was nothing short of spectacular for Team India. Yuvraj Singh was the star for India throughout the marquee event. Yuvraj Singh was also named Man of the Tournament for his brilliant all-round performances. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir shined in the final with a valiant 97 which led the way for India's thumping win.

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER