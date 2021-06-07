Aakash Chopra Reveals The Biggest Reason Why India Must Field Ashwin-Jadeja In WTC Final

Cricketer-turned-commentator-cum cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has batted for the inclusion of both the finger spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, and, Ravindra Jadeja in Team India's playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that will be played at Southampton's Ageas Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra has said that both Ashwin and Jadeja must play together since the opposition team is not an Asian team and is expected to struggle against spin.

Aakash Chopra wants India to field Ashwin & Jadeja in WTC Final

"Both of them should be played in my opinion. The opposition team is New Zealand and not an Asian team that plays spin better. Just bite the bullet is what I say, play five bowlers including Jaddu and Ashwin. Both can do well in English conditions also," said Aakash Chopra while replying to a passionate cricket fan's query on his official YouTube channel.

At the same time, the former Indian Test opener also mentioned that there might not be too much assistance for the spinners in English conditions and also mentioned that batting tends to get easier when it becomes a uni-dimensional attack.

WTC Final

India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final. The winner of this contest will go down in history as the first-ever 'World Test Champions'.

The WTC Final date is from June 18-22 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Notably, a Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play.

The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. However, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The WTC final 2021 was initially set to be played at Lord's but was shifted to The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, because Southampton's on-site hotels made the venue suitable to establish a bubble environment, as England had already used for their international fixtures in 2020. Around 4000 cricket fans are set to be allowed in the WTC final.

