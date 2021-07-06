Aakash Chopra Reveals Why It's Important For Hardik Pandya To Bowl During Sri Lanka Tour

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said it is very important for Hardik Pandya to bowl in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka because the all-rounder hasn't bowled for a long time. Chopra, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said Hardik provides much-needed balance to the Indian side and that is why it becomes absolutely necessary for him to bowl and get into his groove. Chopra suggested Hardik should bowl at least 6-8 overs in the ODIs and his full quota in the upcoming T20Is against Sri Lanka because he has the ability to provide balance to the side. The former cricketer further added that Hardik should also bowl in the IPL to get ready for the ICC World T20 later this year.

"It's important. It is important because he hasn't bowled for a long time. He bowled a few overs against Australia, and then playing against England, and in the IPL, he didn't bowl at all. It's been a very patchy kind of ride that sometimes he bowls and then stops again. You were looking at him for Test cricket and now he is not available for the longest format as well because he is not bowling. So, from that vantage point, there's only one player like Hardik Pandya as he provides balance. With Hardik as a fast-bowling all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja as a spinning all-rounder, and Washington Sundar to round out the lineup, it becomes an incredible team," Chopra said in a YouTube video.

Pandya's injury

Hardik Pandya hasn't bowled regularly for Team India since the 2019 ICC World Cup. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup, following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the World Cup. After the conclusion of the ICC event, Hardik underwent successful back surgery in England. But before he could start bowling his full quotas of overs, Hardik suffered another injury to his shoulder last year and was ruled out from bowling until full recovery.

Hardik is likely to play for India in the white-ball series that is slated to take place in Sri Lanka this month. Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain for the tour with Rahul Dravid as head coach. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I competition. The series is scheduled to start on July 13 and the final T20I will be played on July 25. All matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo.

(Image Credit: CricketAakash/Insta/AP)

