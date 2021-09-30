Aakash Chopra Says He's 'sending Tons Of Mishti Doi' To KKR Fans Hating Him On Predictions

As IPL 2021 Phase 2 is underway in full swing, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has been facing the backlash of the Kolkata Knight Riders' fans after his predictions went wrong on multiple occasions. While some fans are making memes featuring Aakash Chopra for doing the right predictions, others are slamming the commentator after his predictions went the other way round. Recently, Aakash Chopra made a massive prediction saying that he sees the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing the IPL 2021 finals.

Following this, KKR fans started to grill Aakash Chopra fearing that the Eoin Morgan-led squad might not reach IPL 2021 finals. Amidst the continuous trolling, a fan on Twitter told Aakash Chopra that he is getting immense hate from the KKR fans. On that, Chopra wrote that he is sending 'Mishti Doi and Sondesh (sweets)' to them.

I’m sending tons of Mishti Doi and Sondesh to them. They are too sweet 🥰 https://t.co/h0vkb8fH2x — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 30, 2021

After the KKR-CSK match, Aakash Chopra on his YouTube had jokingly in a lighter note had said that his faltering win predictions are better than Morgan’s tactical calls as well.

“Eoin Morgan – captain, how do you do this? Even my predictions are not as bad as his strategic decisions. I have got no idea why he takes such decisions. When KKR reached 171, we all thought that it could be a winning total because you have two good spinners and decent fast bowling, you will be fine,” he said.

“Interestingly enough, you open with Nitish Rana at times and here when Faf and Ruturaj are playing and this is the second innings, you bring the spinner in the fourth over,” Aakash Chopra added.

Fans troll Aakash Chopra over his predictions

Dear aakash Chopra plz hum kkr walo ke sath aisa jurm ne kro plz....

Aapki predictions humesha fail hoti hai so plz aap har match mein bol diya kro kkr har jaygi utna mein he hum khush hai 🙏🙏🙏 — Sonu Singh( सोनू सिंह) (@iamsonusingh94) September 23, 2021

Bas sir aapne predict kar diya..abb kkr fans tension lena shuru karenge 😭😂 — Aman Rai🥳 (@AmanRai28) September 23, 2021

Feeling sorry for all #KKR fans — आत्मनिर्भर Senior Inspector DAYA (@sahil_asimsquad) September 23, 2021

@cricketaakash predicts #MumbaiIndians will win today but today also it went wrong 😂😂😂 so i won't be surprised if his this prediction is also wrong pic.twitter.com/1pkhjs8u5f — RobertPatricia (@Anonymo81717970) September 23, 2021

Aakash Chopra predicts teams who will qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel recently predicted the 4 teams who will qualify for the IPL 2021 Playoffs. While Chopra labelled Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals as the obvious choice, the commentator predicted that the Virat Kohli-led RCB team will be the third team to qualify for the playoffs. However, for the fourth spot, Chopra predicted that Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will have a tough fight.

“Chennai, Delhi there’s no doubt about that. Third, hopefully, Bangalore will qualify. For the fourth, there’s going to be a fight between Mumbai and Kolkata. I have a strong feeling that if Kolkata doesn’t hit a self-goal, they’ll make it. If (Andre) Russell is fit then there will be no self-goal but it can happen here because the captain is in zero form. However, it’s Eoin Morgan, a big player, so it’s also possible that he might turn around his form and give a strong finish,” Chopra said in a video on his Youtube Channel.

