'I Won't Say That': Aakash Chopra Says India Are Not The New Chokers In ICC Events

Aakash Chopra has revealed whether Team India are the new chokers when it comes to the International Cricket Council (ICC) events. The two-time world champions have not succeeded in winning a major ICC tournament after their ICC Champions Trophy 2013 win in England & Wales under the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, India have failed to win even a single ICC event. In fact, they have made it to semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017). Despite being labeled as the pre-tournament favorites on most occasions, the Men In Blue have failed to rediscover their rhythm when it matters the most i.e. during the knockout matches.

'I won't say that': Aakash Chopra

While answering a passionate cricket fan's question on his official Youtube channel 'Aakash Vani', Chopra went on to say he does not think that India are the new chokers in ICC tournaments.

"I won't say that for a simple reason because that is not the case. Look the team is really good and what do you mean by the word 'choke'? It is used when a team collapses under pressure without even understanding what really happened. It has happened to South Africa (choking in semi-finals of ICC events since 1992 World Cup) when they throw away the matches despite being in the driver's seat and you don't understand why.

Why? Because you just choke as a team. India hasn't choked. India hasn't played well I agree. They have not played well in the knockout matches. Look at the 2016 (World T20) semi-final (against West Indies), the 2017 Champions Trophy final (lost to Pakistan), 2019 World Cup semi-final (lost to New Zealand). It's not that India choked. India hasn't played well in the knockouts. Completely accepted. But has India choked? I don't think so. That's a wrong comparison", said Chopra.

"It's because of those unforced errors where you did not make forced errors but you ended up making a mistake nonetheless and that is where you have choked. Team (India) hasn't choked and that is what I say", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

