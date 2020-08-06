Aakash Chopra Says IPL Has Got Nothing To Do With MS Dhoni's Comeback To Indian Team

Aakash Chopra has said that IPL has got nothing to do with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's comeback to the Indian team. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He will be playing competitive cricket for the first time after a year when he leads the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Dhoni was also excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season.

'Not that important': Aakash Chopra

It so happened that a passionate cricket fan had asked 'How important is this year's IPL going to be for MS Dhoni?' to which Chopra gave a straightforward answer by saying that it won't strengthen his chances of making a comeback to the national team.

" From an individual perspective, from a batsman's perspective, from a career perspective, not that important yaar. Looking at where he is at this age and his overall career he is not going to think what is going to happen, how is it going to happen and will it have an impact on his Team India selection and all of that. Come on. He is past that," said Chopra while interacting on his official Youtube channel. "Now there is only one thing that is important for him in this IPL. What will happen to Chennai Super Kings? Because all the wires of Chennai Super Kings' success are connected with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. If he himself is in good form then it will be a bit easier to manage the team and if he does not score runs then he is not going to enjoy the game as much. It is from that point of view that every match you play is important. You are playing cricket after one year that is why it is important. But when you look at his career, his comeback in Team India and all of that, I don't think it's gonna have a huge impact", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

READ: 'MS Dhoni Has Nothing To Prove': Ashish Nehra On Veteran Cricketer's Chances Of Comeback

(Image Courtesy: AP)