Aakash Chopra Says MS Dhoni's Chennai Will Edge Past Rishabh Pant's Delhi For This Reason

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has predicted that the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings will edge past last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in their season-opener of IPL 2021 that will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

'Chennai will win this': Aakash Chopra

"My first prediction is to win the toss and field first. Whichever team wins the toss will decide to field first because the story of the ground (Wankhede Stadium) remains the same and the bowling of both teams is weak as well whether it's Chennai or Delhi, no team would wish to defend because you don't have the bowling when it comes to defending targets and so, the first prediction is to win the toss and field first", said Chopra while interacting on his official YouTube channel.

At the same time, he also predicted that the Capitals' newly appointed skipper Rishabh Pant will hit the most number of sixes in the contest and then went on to add that one of CSK's frontline pacers Shardul Thakur will pick up the most number of wickets in this match. Giving further clarification on the same, the stylish cricket pundit mentioned that Thakur knows the ground very well as he plays for Mumbai (in domestic cricket).

"Last but not the least, I think Chennai will win this one. I think that Delhi may qualify (for the playoffs) and I also reckon that Chennai may not qualify but in this contest, I think that Chennai will end up on the winning side. Chennai will start the season as they had started in 2020 with a win. They had defeated Mumbai then and maybe, they will beat Delhi here," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

DC will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named Shreyas Iyer's successor and the franchise had made it official on Tuesday evening after the latter was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.

CSK in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

