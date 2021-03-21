Aakash Chopra Sets Up The Necessary Condition For Team India To Win The T20 World Cup

Setting the conditions on India's possibility of winning the T20 World Cup, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on Sunday mandated that two pacers will have to do extremely well for the Men in Blue to clinch the silverware. With the return of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and his stellar show on Sunday, Chopra expressed that the speedster along with Jasprit Bumrah in the squad is essential for Team India to lift the T20 World Cup. The marquee event is set to be played later this year in India itself.

“One hundred per cent. If India has to win the 2021 World Cup, it is necessary for Bumrah and Bhuvi to do well. Bumrah is evergreen, he did not have any injury issue. He has been bowling well and his workload is being managed,” Aakash Chopra said while speaking on Star Sports after India's victory against England on Sunday.

On a batting-friendly surface in the fifth and final T20, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar stole the show as he led India to the series victory. Attacking upfront, Kumar smashed Jason Roy's stumps on the second ball of his innings and also dismissed Jos Buttler as the match seemed to be slipping away from India. In his 4 overs, Bhuvaneshwar picked up two wickets and gave away only 15 runs, for which he was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

"Always good to be back. Always good to contribute to the team's win. All good body wise. Was confident because I played domestic matches. When you get a wicket in the first over with the inswingers, always gives you joy and confidence," Bhuvaneshwar said after the 36-run victory on Sunday.

“We were waiting eagerly when Bhuvi will come, the ball will swing and he will take the wickets. He might have taken only four wickets in the series, today he took two wickets but his bowling was sensational and we can say that Bhuvi is back,” Chopra said while highlighting Bhuvaneshwar's performance.

Rohit-Kohli top open in WC?

With KL Rahul's lean patch continuing, skipper Virat Kohli promoted himself to open the innings alongside his deputy, Rohit Sharma, in the fifth and final T20I against England on Sunday. The duo played a fiery innings, instrumental in India's victory, inviting speculations over Kohli's new role in the team with the T20 World Cup in hindsight. While Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will continue to open, including for the RCB in the IPL, Rohit Sharma has said that the skipper's promotion does not mean that KL Rahul has been shunted out of the race.

Describing it as a 'tactical' move, Rohit Sharma said that KL Rahul continues to remain in contention for the opening spot ahead of the T20 World Cup, slated to be held later this year in October. However, the new opening combination which stormed English bowlers on Sunday has intrigued veterans of the game, with several suggesting that Kohli should continue to open the innings for Team India as well.

