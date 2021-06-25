Aakash Chopra Slams Rishabh Pant For Not Playing According To Situation In WTC Final

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for batting irresponsibly in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Chopra said how Pant batted in the second innings is not the way he usually bats, adding "He was unnecessarily stepping out of his crease to hit fast-bowlers". Chopra said Pant doesn't even step out to hit fast bowlers in the IPL as he has done it only once when he hit KKR pacer Shivam Mavi for a six by coming out of his crease. Chopra expressed disappointment over Pant's approach in the third innings when India was left with just one proper batsman in the middle and still needed some more runs on the board.

Pant played a crucial role in India's second innings as he scored 41 off 88 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult. Pant was dismissed as he played a loose shot off Boult's bowling while trying to hit one for a six in the 70th over. After Pant's dismissal, India added just 14 runs to its total, which proved to be the deciding factor later in the match.

India posted a total of 170 runs in the third innings to give New Zealand a target of 139 runs to win the game. New Zealand batters had 53 overs to finish the chase on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final, which they did with skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle.

New Zealand beat India to lift WTC title

India had scored 217 runs in the first innings and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years history of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out.

(Image Credit: PTI/AakashChopra/Facebook)

