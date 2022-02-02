Aakash Chopra: 'Someone Told Me RCB Has Kept Rs. 20 Cr For Shreyas Iyer In IPL Auctions'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has claimed that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has reserved Rs. 20 crore for former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said an insider with the knowledge of RCB's auction strategy has informed him that the franchise has kept Rs. 20 crore, especially for Iyer in order to buy the Mumbai batter in the upcoming mega auction. "Someone told me that RCB has kept 20cr for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Iyer has experience of leading an IPL side as he was the captain of Delhi Capitals for two seasons before being ruled out of IPL 2021 due to an injury. Iyer was replaced by Rishabh Pant as captain of Delhi Capitals. He returned to the playing field in the latter half of the previous edition but was not handed his captaincy back. Ahead of IPL 2022, Iyer was released from the Delhi Capitals squad and has been added to the auction list as one of ten marquee players.

Iyer has a proven track record as captain of Delhi Capitals as he led the team to its maiden IPL final in 2020 and a season earlier he had helped the side crack the playoffs for the first time in several years. Iyer has played a total of 87 matches in the IPL and has scored 2,375 runs at an average of 31.66. Franchises will target Iyer as a potential captaincy candidate and amongst those who might go for him in the auction are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday released the list of 590 players who have been shortlisted for the mega auction. Of those 590 players, 370 are Indians, and 220 are overseas players. The initial list included 1,214 players from 10 different nations. The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. All 10 teams will engage in the bidding war to pick some of the best players in world cricket.

Image: IPL/BCCI

