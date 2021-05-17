Aakash Chopra talks about RCB’s turn of fortune in IPL 2021, credits bowling attack

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has credited Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) death bowlers for the franchise’s impressive performances in IPL 2021. Chopra highlighted how RCB bowlers used to conceive more than 11.5 runs per over in the death prior to IPL 2020. Chopra, in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, said RCB’s economy in the death overs has seen a massive improvement in the last two years, especially in IPL 2021, where the bowlers leaked just 9.3 runs an over in the final stages of their innings.

Chopra further credited Harshal Patel as the single most reason for RCB’s change of fortune. Harshal Patel was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 and had the purple cap on his head before the tournament was called off by the BCCI on May 4. Chopra said the change in RCB’s bowling started to reflect from the very first game of the season, where Harshal took five wickets against champion side Mumbai Indians.

Chopra also heaped praise on young Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj, saying the Hyderabad cricketer bowled a lot of good deliveries in the recently postponed tournament. Chopra said Shahbaz Ahmed also bowled superbly in the couple of games that he played, adding “the performances were coming out quite nicely in the bowling department”. Chopra said Virat Kohli had far too many options in the bowling department this year, so much so that he didn’t even use Glenn Maxwell for one or two extra overs here and there.

RCB in IPL 2021

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, RCB was cruising comfortably for a spot in the playoffs as the franchise was sitting at the number three position on the points table before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. Out of the 7 games that RCB played this season, the team managed to secure a victory in five of them. RCB lost just two games, one against Rajasthan Royals and another against Punjab Kings, which also turned out to be the franchise's last game before the suspension.

