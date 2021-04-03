Aakash Chopra Urges Shikhar Dhawan To 'let The Bat Do The Talking' For Delhi In IPL 2021

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has urged Shikhar Dhawan to make his bat do the talking in the upcoming IPL 2021, which gets underway on April 9.

Shikhar had finished IPL 2020 as the second-highest run-scorer with 618 runs in 17 matches at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 144.73, including four half-centuries and two consecutive half-centuries. Meanwhile, 'Gabbar' is the first and only batsman in the history of the Indian Premier League to register back-to-back tons.

'Let the bat do the talking': Aakash Chopra

“I would love to see an absolutely fearless Shikhar Dhawan. He has a point to prove because he must feel slightly hard done by. After what he did in the IPL, he was picked for white-ball cricket. He played in Australia and then played only a single game, the first game against England at Ahmedabad, and then was benched for the remaining games", said Chopra while speaking on Star Sports.

"The only thing you can do as a player is to let the bat do the talking. So that’s what I am expecting from Shikhar Dhawan, just replicate what he has done in the previous season,” the former Indian Test opener added. READ | Aakash Chopra predicts uncapped Indian bowler who can be highest wicket taker for Kolkata

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

DC will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named Shreyas Iyer's successor and the franchise had made it official on Tuesday evening after the latter was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.