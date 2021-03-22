Aakash Chopra Wants Hardik Pandya To Bat Up The Order After His Heroics In 5th T20I

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has said that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya should continue to bat at number four as he had done in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening.

After Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal, Pandya came out to bat at number four and it paid off really well for Team India as he scored a quickfire knock of an unbeaten 17-ball 39 at a strike rate of 229.41 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums as India posted a mammoth total of 224/2 from their 20 overs which was beyond England's reach.

'I think this should happen every time': Aakash Chopra

“It is a very simple thing. If you give the opportunity, then someone will shine. The way he was promoted in the batting order, I think this should happen every time. He was batting too low down, it is an injustice if you keep Hardik Pandya at No.7,” said Aakash Chopra while speaking on Star Sports.

“Whenever a wicket falls after 10-12 overs, he should be the guy who should come out to bat. He has shown it in Australia and proved here again that there is no better striker than him in India and he is one of the best in the world as well. What is the use of the sharpness of a sword if you keep it in the scabbard,” the former Indian Test opener added. READ | Hardik Pandya ready for India-England ODIs, reveals jinx the team wanted to overcome

England suffer a batting collapse yet again

Chasing 225, England were under pressure straightaway after losing in-form opener Jason Roy for a silver duck after which his opening partner Jos Buttler (52)), and the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan (68) kept the visitors in the hunt with a 130-run stand for the second wicket before the former was dismissed.

England then lost the wicket of limited-overs specialist Jonny Bairstow for a run-a-ball seven. They were still in command as long as a well-set Malan was out there in the middle but, after he was castled by Shardul Thakur on the final delivery of the 15th over, England's chase ran out of fire & brimstone as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals during the backend of their innings and were eventually restricted to 188/8 from their 20 overs. The hosts registered a 36-run win to seal the five-match T20I series 3-2.

