Aakash Chopra Wishes KL Rahul Speedy Recovery After He's Diagnosed With Acute Appendicitis

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has come forward and wished Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul a speedy recovery after he was diagnosed with acute Appendicitis ahead of their IPL 2021 reverse fixture clash against northern rivals Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra shared PBKS' official statement and urged Team India's limited-overs specialist to get well soon.

Even the passionate cricket fans came forward and prayed for the current Orange Cap holder's speedy recovery. Here are some of the reactions.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul to remain out of IPL 2021

In a huge blow to the Punjab Kings, skipper KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and will remain out of action for the upcoming few games. Taking to Twitter, the franchise informed that captain KL Rahul will undergo surgery and has already been admitted to the hospital. The blow comes at a time when Punjab have found their mojo and returned to winning ways.

The franchise has won three out of the seven games so far and holds the fifth position on the IPL 2021 points table. While it is yet to be clarified whether the Punjab skipper will join the squad after a while or not, a surgery should virtually rule him out of the entire IPL 2021 season

'KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night': PBKS

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the franchise said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal has been named stand-in captain of the 2014 finalists and he will be expected to fill the big shoes of Rahul as the second half of the IPL 2021 league phase gets underway. Coming back to the contest. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bat first. Punjab Kings have lost the wicket of the opener and makeshift wicket-keeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh for 12 runs off 16 deliveries.