Aakash Chopra's Prediction Sees Indian Batter Become Most Expensive Pick Of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has made a massive prediction on who could be the most expensive player of the upcoming IPL 2022. Aakash Chopra took to his Twitter handle and lavished his praise on Team India's opener, KL Rahul, for his stellar performance against New Zealand in the second T20 in Ranchi and went on to predict that he could be the most expensive player if he puts his name for the mega-auction for the IPL 2022.

Aakash Chopra on his Twitter wrote that if there were will be no limit on a player's salary, then KL Rahul might just become the most expensive player in the mega-auction, wildly guessing the amount to be more than Rs 20 crores.

If KL Rahul ends up in the auction…and if the draft system doesn’t put a ceiling on a player’s salary…he will easily be the most expensive player in the upcoming auction. 20 Crore +. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2021

Currently, KL Rahul captains Punjab Kings, however, the franchise has not opened up whether it will retain the 29-year-old cricketer or not. KL Rahul scored a 49-ball 65 against New Zealand on Friday, his fourth half-century score in the last five T20Is. He was also part of a record 117-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma which helped India complete the chase of 154 with 16 balls to spare.

IPL 2022 & mega-auction

For the IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The IPL 2022 retention rules permit the eight existing franchises to be able to retain up to a maximum of four players. Meanwhile, the two new teams can acquire three players from the rest of the player pool ahead of the 2022 auction. However, the official date for the IPL 2022 auctions is yet to be announced.

According to ESPNcricinfo, there are two ways in which existing teams can retain their four players. They can either opt to retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players. The three Indians that can be retained can be all capped, uncapped, or a combination of both. Once again, it is believed that franchises cannot use their right-to-match cards (RTM) at the auction. The two new teams need to pick a combination of two Indian players and one overseas player.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BCCI