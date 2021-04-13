Aakash Chopra's Stand On Fining Rahul & Samson For Slow Over-rate Triggers Massive Debate

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra expects captains KL Rahul, and, Sanju Samson to be penalised for slow over-rate during the IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Punjab Kings, and, Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday where Punjab held their nerves to register a four-run win in the high-scoring thriller.

'Unacceptable': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that even though it was a tight game where a lot of sixes were hit, but he was disappointed that it took both teams an hour each for completing 10 overs. Giving further clarification on the same, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added that taking two hours to finish a T20 innings is unacceptable and then went on to say that Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was fined for the same offence during his team's season-opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The former Indian Test opener concluded by saying that he is expecting the same for both captains as well.

10 overs per hour. For both sides. Yes...lots of sixes. Tight game too. But 2 hours to finish a T20 innings is unacceptable. MSD was fined the other night....expecting the same for both captains tonight. #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2021

Aakash Chopra's tweet evoked mixed reactions from the fans and while some were on the same page with the cricket pundit, there were others who did not think otherwise. Here are some of the reactions.

Sanju Samson's valiant ton goes in vain

Coming back to the contest, chasing a mammoth target of 222, the Kerala cricketer who had come out to bat in the very first over after having lost the key wicket of opener Ben Stokes took some time to settle down but then went after the Punjab Kings' bowlers once he got set. He brought up the first century of this season and at one point, it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the Royals past the finish line.

However, with 13 needed from the remaining six deliveries, youngster Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding final over and in the end, despite being taken to the cleaners it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he had an in-form Sanju Samson caught at the boundary by Deepak Hooda on the final ball of the contest. Sanju Samson was dismissed for a quickfire 63-ball 119 at a strike rate of 188.89 including 12 boundaries and seven maximums as the 2008 winners fell short by five runs after being restricted to 217/7 from their 20 overs. The RR skipper was adjudged the Man of the Match for his valiant knock.

Rahul-Hooda power Punjab to 221/6

Earlier, Sanju Samson's opposite number KL Rahul played a sublime knock of a 50-ball 91 after Punjab were put in to bat. He was involved in a 105-run stand with Deepak Hooda (64) for the third wicket. Even though KL Rahul fell nine runs short of a deserving century, the 2014 finalists ended up posting 221/6 from their allotted 20 overs.

