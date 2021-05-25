Aamer Sohail Makes Shock Reveal on 1996 WC Incident With Venkatesh Prasad; Blames Teammate

Former Pakistan opening batsman Aamer Sohail has opened up on his infamous interaction with former Indian fast-bowler Venkatesh Prasad during the iconic India-Pakistan World Cup 1996 encounter in Bengaluru and claimed that there was no verbal exchange from his side to the Indian pacer. In the 15th over of the match, Aamer Sohail was seen pointing his bat towards the boundary ropes and also appeared to utter few words to Venkatesh Prasad. However, Venkatesh Prasad had the last laugh as he clean bowled Aamer Sohail on the very next ball. From that moment, the incident is among the most discussed when it comes to the India-Pakistan World Cup rivalry, with India always having beaten its cross-border rival at the showpiece tournament.

The sweet revenge in the Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad incident had come right after Aamer Sohail had reached his half-century and had tried to one-up Venkatesh Prasad after hitting him to the extra cover fence for a boundary. On the very next delivery, Aamer Sohail tried to slash Venkatesh Prasad on the leg side but missed the ball completely and needlessly lost his wicket just as Pakistan's innings was gaining momentum. This moment turned out to be a turning point in the match as Pakistan soon lost crucial wickets with India winning the qualifying for the semi-finals by 39 runs after a stalwart 93-run innings by Navjot Singh Sidhu had given India a very respectable 287 run total.

Aamer Sohail calls infamous incident during 1996 Cricket World Cup 'misinterpreted

In an interaction with Cricket Life Stories on YouTube, Aamer Sohail opened about the infamous incident with Team India's speedster Venkatesh Prasad and said that he was only trying to unsettle the Indian bowler as advised by his team-mate Javed Miandad. "There was no argument. There was nothing said. It was interpreted differently. They have to say something. There was no verbal exchange. The situation was such that Javed Miandad, being an extremely smart cricketer, he told us how to rile up the bowler when you think he is going to take charge. How to move him away from his focus, or his aims, or whatever he is thinking," said Aamer Sohail. Sohail scored 55 runs before Prasad dismissed him.

Venkatesh Prasad Snubs Pak Journo's Reply On His Aamer Sohail's Dismissal

In April this year, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad drew the limelight once again after he shut down a Pakistani journalist who attempted to troll him over the iconic moment where he had taken ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail's wicket in the 1996 World Cup. After Prasad shared images from the incident where he had dismissed a well-set Sohail on Twitter, Pakistani journalist Najeeb ul Hasnain responded to the tweet, calling it the 'only achievement' in his cricketing career. The pacer fact-checked the Pakistani anchor reminding him of his feats in the very next World cup in England in 1999, where he took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan.

