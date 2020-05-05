Aamer Sohail Pins Pak's WC Failure On Wasim Akram, Reckons 'could've Won 2003 WC Easily'

Over the years, the Pakistan cricket team has witnessed various instances of clashes between the team players and management as well. Several players have levied allegations against former players or shed light on a specific spat that happened during their days. Most recently, Pakistan's former opening batsman Aamer Sohail pinned the blame of Pakistan's failure in ICC World Cups on former skipper Wasim Akram.

Aamer Sohail, who is infamously remembered by Indian cricket fans as Venkatesh Prasad's 'sweet revenge' wicket, stated that Wasim Akram's biggest contribution to Pakistan cricket was ensuring that they never won the World Cup after 1992. Speaking to a Pakistan daily, Sohail alleged that there were always strategies in place to make Akram the captain just before the World Cup each time. Aamer Sohail played 47 Tests and scored 2823 runs. In his 156 ODIs, Sohail scored 4780 runs during the career that spanned between 1990 and 2000.

'Had Akram been sincere...'

Sohail claimed that even during the 2003 WC campaign there was this persistence to put Wasim Akram in the captain's role. Sohail also went on to claim that had Aksram been 'sincere' with Pakistan, they would have 'easily' won 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cup. The opening batsman also called for an investigation in the 'drama' that unfolded during these ICC events. The culprit behind all this should be brought to the forefront, said Sohail.

He recollected that in 1995, Ramiz Raja was the captain and before that, it was Saleem Malik, and if Malik would have captained for another year, Wasim Akram would have never led Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup. Incidentally, Pakistan had reached the quarter-finals in the 1996 WC.

Pakistan's victory in 1992 World Cup is its only win in ICC prestigious tournament. It was the fifth ever World Cup, and Pakistan was led by Imran Khan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Wasim Akram ended the tournament by being the leading wicket-taker and also played a pivotal role in the final which helped Pakistan be crowned as the World Champions.

