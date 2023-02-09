'Aap Apne Ghar Ki Series Toh Jeet Lo': Ex-India Cricketer Savagely Shuts Down Pakistan Fan

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took a brutal jibe at a Pakistan supporter who claimed his national side can beat India in Test cricket in India. Chopra earlier put out a post on the microblogging site questioning Australia's intention to humiliate the Indian team on their home soil.

Aakash Chopra earlier tweeted with the caption, "What if ‘the best chance to beat India in India’ turns out to be a damp squib? #BGT #IndvAus." The Pakistan fan replied to him, "Only Pakistan have abilty to beat India in india." Then the ex-Indian batsman decided to reply to the tweet with a savage dig at the Pakistan cricket team.

"I love your positivity but janaab, aap Apne ghar ki series toh Jeet lo. With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already. "

Pakistan doesn't have any chance to be on the final of the WTC as they played pretty poorly on their home soil including a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of England last year. The Asian giants also lost to their archrivals in the opening match of the T20 World Cup when a resurgent Virat Kohli's heroics in Australia ensured the Men in Blue's victory.

India could still claim a place in the World Test Championship final if they manage to get the better of Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy. The host has an advantage having bowled out Australia for a paltry 177 on the very first day of the first Test in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma-led India's fightback as they added 77 runs to the scoreboard after losing the sole wicket of KL Rahul.