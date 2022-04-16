AAP MP Harbhajan Singh To Contribute His RS Salary Towards Education Of Farmers' Daughters

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who recently became a member of Rajya Sabha from Aam Aadmi Party's ticket, announced on Saturday that he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary towards education and welfare of farmers' daughters.

Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter and announced his decision. He said, "As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare."

He further said, "I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind."

Harbhajan Singh elected as Rajya Sabha member

Harbhajan Singh, a former spinner for the Indian cricket team and a Jalandhar native, was one of the AAP's nominees for Rajya Sabha. He was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab. While filing the nomination, the veteran cricketer said, "I will work for development in the sports field. The youth of Punjab is more inclined towards sports. I will try to keep youth with us and take Punjab forward".

It is pertinent to mention that along with him, AAP had nominated four other candidates for the Rajya Sabha. All the five candidates won unopposed as the party won the Punjab assembly elections with a thumping majority of 92 seats out of 117.

Punjab polls

AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab, winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to a mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Charanjit Channi lost to AAP candidates, while only four Cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh - retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majithia lost to AAP candidates as well.