Aaron Finch Angers Bangalore Fans On Twitter For Getting Out After 'slow' Knock Of 47

The 28th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season went underway on Monday, October 12 at Sharjah between Bangalore and Kolkata. Prior to the match, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at the high-scoring venue. Bangalore’s out-of-form opener Aaron Finch started cautiously and formed a 67-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal. However, the charismatic Australian batsman ended up boring the brunt of Bangalore fans on social media for maintaining a “slower” strike rate in his innings.

Also Read | R Ashwin 'almost' Mankads Aaron Finch In Dubai Game, Gets Netizens Buzzing: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Kolkata live updates: Fans react to Aaron Finch’s 47

Prior to the ongoing Bangalore vs Kolkata live game, Aaron Finch had aggregated only 124 runs in six innings for Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. While he managed to slightly improve his average with his recent 47-run knock, the Australian batsman was still criticised by fans. In all, Aaron Finch scored his runs from 37 deliveries as he maintained a strike-rate of 127 even after settling in, which was not impressive for many.

Bangalore vs Kolkata live updates: Aaron Finch gets cleaned up by Prasidh Krishna for 47

A beautiful delivery from Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket of Finch.



Live - https://t.co/rfjd3LvjW6 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mAtYymKUQ0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch Expects Josh Philippe To Be A 'finisher' For Bangalore

Here is a look at some of the angry fan reactions to Aaron Finch’s slow-paced 47:

Aaron Finch in #IPL2020:



29(27)

20(21)

52(35)

8(7)

13(14)

2(9)

47(37) in Sharjah



The strike rate has been the worrying sign and he hasn't kept going which he used to be in this format. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2020

What a waste player — Shubham (@Shubham15090699) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal Sums Journey With Virat Kohli In 3 Words Post Whirlwind Knock

Dhawan Anna in his hotel room watching this Finch masterclass pic.twitter.com/9VHPE4kWU8 — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 12, 2020

RCB Fans to Aaron Finch : pic.twitter.com/trWQmixi59 — Bunny (@Bunny_8_8) October 12, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata live updates

At the time of publishing, the Bangalore side had finished their quota of 20 overs to score 194-2. Opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal scored a breezy 32 at the top of the order during his 67-run stand with Aaron Finch. Finch’s dismissal led to the alliance of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers where the two batsmen unleashed with a flurry of boundaries at the death for Bangalore. AB de Villiers in particular scored a whirlwind 33-ball 73* in an enterprising innings fuelled by five boundaries and six sixes.

Bangalore vs Kolkata live updates: AB de Villiers lights up Sharjah

Some CRAZY hitting here by @ABdeVilliers17.



A brilliant FIFTY off 23 deliveries.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/IFvRli49RX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Paired Up With Devdutt Padikkal In Bangalore's New Mentorship Program: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.