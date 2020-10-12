Aaron Finch Angers Bangalore Fans On Twitter For Getting Out After 'slow' Knock Of 47

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The 28th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season went underway on Monday, October 12 at Sharjah between Bangalore and Kolkata. Prior to the match, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at the high-scoring venue. Bangalore’s out-of-form opener Aaron Finch started cautiously and formed a 67-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal. However, the charismatic Australian batsman ended up boring the brunt of Bangalore fans on social media for maintaining a “slower” strike rate in his innings.
Prior to the ongoing Bangalore vs Kolkata live game, Aaron Finch had aggregated only 124 runs in six innings for Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. While he managed to slightly improve his average with his recent 47-run knock, the Australian batsman was still criticised by fans. In all, Aaron Finch scored his runs from 37 deliveries as he maintained a strike-rate of 127 even after settling in, which was not impressive for many.
A beautiful delivery from Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket of Finch.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020
Live - https://t.co/rfjd3LvjW6 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mAtYymKUQ0
Aaron Finch in #IPL2020:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2020
29(27)
20(21)
52(35)
8(7)
13(14)
2(9)
47(37) in Sharjah
The strike rate has been the worrying sign and he hasn't kept going which he used to be in this format.
What a waste player— Shubham (@Shubham15090699) October 12, 2020
Dhawan Anna in his hotel room watching this Finch masterclass pic.twitter.com/9VHPE4kWU8— Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 12, 2020
RCB Fans to Aaron Finch : pic.twitter.com/trWQmixi59— Bunny (@Bunny_8_8) October 12, 2020
At the time of publishing, the Bangalore side had finished their quota of 20 overs to score 194-2. Opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal scored a breezy 32 at the top of the order during his 67-run stand with Aaron Finch. Finch’s dismissal led to the alliance of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers where the two batsmen unleashed with a flurry of boundaries at the death for Bangalore. AB de Villiers in particular scored a whirlwind 33-ball 73* in an enterprising innings fuelled by five boundaries and six sixes.
Some CRAZY hitting here by @ABdeVilliers17.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020
A brilliant FIFTY off 23 deliveries.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/IFvRli49RX
