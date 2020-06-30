Aussie Limited-overs Skipper Aaron Finch Bats For Resumption Of World Cricket Amid COVID

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday said that everyone needs to make sure that world cricket is back and running and the recovery of the sport from the coronavirus pandemic needs be prioritised. He also said that the recent cancellation of Australia's series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will hopefully even out over the next decade.

"It just comes down to being really flexible and doing whatever's needed for world cricket to be back up and running and for all countries to be thriving and having the best opportunity to be successful. I think if you start looking at it as we need to play against a certain opposition or something like that for your own betterment, that's when a lot of things can fall down," ESPNCricinfo quoted Finch as saying."

"Especially in the really short term, we're just having to be focused on making sure that world cricket is back up and running and as many countries as possible are in a great state to be competing. I don't think that the right be all and end all is where you finish in rankings for a World Cup or anything like that. I just think the health of world cricket is important," he added.

"It's obviously unfortunate that Zimbabwe isn't coming and the tour has been postponed. I think everyone did their best to get that up and running. As cricketers, we always wanted to be playing regardless of where it's at or who it's against, so it's just in the best interests of cricket to have everyone out there playing again is so important. Unfortunately, that's been postponed", the opening batsman added.