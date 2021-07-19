Aaron Finch May Miss ODIs Against WI Due To Injury, Australia In Hunt For New Captain

Australian skipper Aaron Finch may miss out on the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, starting July 21. According to cricket.com.au, Finch was asked to perform "light duties" during the latest practice session of the Australian squad in order to manage his knee injury. While veteran pacer Mitchell Starc has taken over the mentoring duties of the team, it is still unclear who will lead Australia in the upcoming ODI series. Head coach Justin Langer was spotted having long discussions with Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, and Mitchell Marsh during Sunday's practice session. Carey had previously lead Australia's ODI squad as vice-captain.

'Whoever takes the role, will do a good job'

Marsh's incredible performances in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies suggest that the captaincy duties may eventually fall into his hands. Marsh finished the five-match series with three half-centuries and a 30-run knock, finishing as the series' leading run-scorer. Marsh scored 219 runs in the series at an average of 43.80, with a top score of 75 runs in the fourth match, the only game that Australia won. However, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has suggested that Matthew Wade might captain the team for the ODI series, given his prior experience of leading in the T20Is.

"It makes for an interesting question. We've got Alex there, Josh Hazlewood was vice-captain for a period of time there, Matthew Wade has captained before, Moises has captained plenty of games in the past, so you've got plenty of guys with leadership experience. ’Wadey’ said it the other day – it makes it easier captaining in international cricket when guys know their roles. If Finchy was to miss, I'm sure whoever takes on the role will do a good job and we'll get behind them," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Australia was handed a humiliating defeat in the five T20Is played between July 9 and July 16. Defending champions West Indies won four out of the five games, showing their might ahead of the much anticipated T20 World Cup.

Image: cricket.com.au

