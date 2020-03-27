Aaron Finch Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Personal Life And IPL History So Far

Aaron Finch first burst onto the international scene back in 2011 when the Australian selectors give him his first international appearance in a T20I against England and two years down the line (2013), Aaron Finch went onto make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. Since then, the hard-hitting Australia ODI and T20I skipper never looked back and went onto achieve enormous success on the cricket field. He was also part of World Cup squad that lifted the title on home soil in 2015.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Reveals Favourite Indian Bowler Of All Time And It Is NOT Kapil Dev

Aaron Finch net worth: Earning from IPL contracts

Aaron Finch has so far went onto play for seven different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He was recently signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 auction, which would be his eighth team in the competition. According to celebrityearnings.com, the Aaron Finch net worth figure stands at ₹44 crore from his IPL contracts.

Also Read: Here's What Aaron Finch Has To Say About Prospect Of Playing IPL 2020 Behind Closed-doors

Aaron Finch made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2010. He was signed by the franchise for ₹1.4 crore. Then he moved to the Delhi Capitals for two seasons (2011-2012), which saw his earnings rise from ₹13.8 crore (2011) to ₹15.8 crore (2012) in two seasons. In 2013, he moved to the erstwhile Pune Warriors India, who paid Aaron Finch approximately ₹2.6 crore. In 2014, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the Australian opener for a whopping ₹4 crore.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Aaron Finch, David Warner Question Australian Authorities On Issue

After one year with SRH, Mumbai Indians signed up the Australian for ₹3.2 crore, but his injury issue did not allow him to play for the five-time champions. He spent the next two years with Gujarat Lions for a fee of ₹10 crore. In 2018, he was snapped by Kings XI Punjab for ₹6.2 crore. Finch didn’t participate in the 2019 IPL to focus on the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up for ₹4.4 crore.

Also Read: AUS Vs NZ: Aaron Finch And Martin Guptill Controversially Shake Hands, Watch Video

Aaron Finch net worth: Earnings from Cricket Australia

Apart from IPL contracts, the Aaron Finch net worth igure also includes earnings from the Australian board, which is AUD $20,000 ($USD 12,200) per Test, AUD $10,000 ($USD 6,100) per ODI and AUD $8,000 ($USD 4,900) per T20I.

Aaron Finch wife

Back in 2018, Aaron Finch has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Amy Griffiths. According to starsunfold, Griffiths started her career as a Network Integration specialist with an Australian Radio network back in 2014. Griffiths got engaged to Aaron Finch in 2016 before tying the knot in 2018.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.