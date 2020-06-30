Aaron Finch Reveals What Makes The India-Australia Cricketing Rivalry So Special

Aaron Finch has opened up on the cricketing rivalry between India and Australia. This is arguably the most famous and fierce rivalry after two of the biggest rivalries in the gentleman's game i.e. India- Pakistan, and Australia-England. Both teams have given tough competition to each other on the field which also includes some mind games as well. Australia's biggest wins over India include a lopsided win in the 2003 World Cup final and the 2015 World Cup semi-final whereas, the Men In Blue have returned the favor by beating the then mighty Aussies in their own backyard in the 2007/08 tri-series and then bringing curtains down on their 12-year reign as world champions by knocking Ponting & Co. out in the World Cup 2011 quarterfinal.

'Two successful teams': Aaron Finch

During an interview with a media portal, Finch went on to say that India and Australia are two very successful teams, two countries that are very passionate about cricket as well, and therefore, it is hard to compare the cricketing rivalry. He then mentioned that one is the traditional game of Test cricket and the grind of five days i.e the mental battle day in day out while one-day cricket is more skill-based obviously, just on that day.

The limited-overs captain then added that if a couple of guys have a great day on the field, it goes a long way in winning the match. Furthermore, the 2015 World Cup winner added that the rivalry is not a case of being less important or being taken lightly because it is ODI or T20 cricket i.e. the limited-overs/white-ball cricket.

Aaron Finch in IPL 2020

Aaron Finch was all set to represent the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title after failing to get over the finish line thrice in 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

READ: Aussie Limited-overs Skipper Aaron Finch Bats For Resumption Of World Cricket Amid COVID

(Image Courtesy: AP)