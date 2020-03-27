The Debate
The Debate
Aaron Finch Reveals Favourite Indian Bowler Of All Time And It Is NOT Kapil Dev

Cricket News

Aaron Finch during the question and answer session with fan said that he liked Harbhajan Singh during his prime days, especially on pitches which offered turn. 

Aaron Finch

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch is enjoying the well-deserved break from cricket, following the coronavirus outbreak which has brought the sporting calendar to a standstill. While the Australian ODI skipper is currently under self-isolation due to coronavirus, he is still active among his fans over social media. Aaron Finch took to Twitter and had a Question and Answer session with his fans. The hard-hitting opening batsman also revealed his favourite Indian bowler during the Q&A session.

Also Read: RCB Star Aaron Finch Admits Jasprit Bumrah Was The Cause Of His Nightmares

Aaron Finch calls Harbhajan Singh best Indian bowler on turning pitches

During the Q&A session, one of the fans asked the Australian skipper about who his favourite Indian bowler is. Aaron Finch in his reply said that he liked Harbhajan Singh during his prime days, especially on turning pitches. 


Also Read:  Harbhajan Singh Picks Two Mumbai Indians Captains As Best-ever Players Of The Pull Shot

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh to don CSK jersey 

Harbhajan Singh will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings after the franchise retained the veteran spinner for ₹2 crore during the IPL 2020 auction. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch was signed up by RCB during the IPL 2020 auction. This would be Aaron Finch's 8th IPL team having previously played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab. The IPL 2020 tournament, which was scheduled to commence from March 29, has been shifted post April 15 by the BCCI due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Media Commitments And Personal Life

IPL 2020: CSK team 2020

For the IPL 2020, CSK retained their core group of the 2019 IPL side that helped them reach the final.  Apart from retaining their core group, the CSK team 2020 comprises of some smart buys during the IPL 2020 Auction. The Chennai franchise signed young English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pace ace Josh Hazlewood as their overseas players. They also acquired the services of former KKR spinner Piyush Chawla and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

Also Read: We Are All In This Together: Finch On Possible Financial Losses Due To COVID-19

