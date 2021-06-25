Aaron Finch Reveals Nightmarish Ordeal After Suffering From Blurred Vision

After missing out on an IPL 2021 contract, Australia's ODI and T20I skipper Aaron Finch will be back in action to lead his team in the West Indies vs Australia 2021 series after which the Men In Yellow will travel to Bangladesh. Ahead of the season, Finch made a big revelation regarding the major problem he suffered when it comes to one of his eyes. The Australian cricketer also revealed how he felt before undergoing treatment for his eye as he prepares to lead his team in the last international tour before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Aaron Finch opens up about blur vision and surgery

The 34-year-old revealed in the interview recalled experiencing blurry vision in his eye during last year's IPL and how he played match right through Australian summer and also in New Zealand. He said "I noticed it during the IPL," Finch said. "One day it just sort of changed, and it turned out to get a little bit worse. It was just bloody blurry, which isn't ideal as a batsman in international cricket. I tried to contact (lenses), and couldn't get them right … they just wouldn't sit right in my eye. After New Zealand, we thought that was the best time to be able to get it done. It was about a three-week process and it was really smooth."

He added, "In the daytime it wasn't as noticeable, at night it was more noticeable, especially playing in Dubai where the lighting isn't as good as what we've got in Australia. I just noticed it more then, (my eyesight) wasn't very sharp, and there were little halos around lights and a bit of a trail on the ball." Finch, in his statement, also spoke about waiting to determine the full extent of his recovery from surgery to his left eye. "I'll tell you after I try and get some runs with a bit clearer sight in my left eye. I'm seeing them pretty good (now). I've only being hitting them indoors on hard wickets."

The Australian skipper said that the true results of his surgery will come out during the white-ball series in the Caribbean as his team prepares to play night matches in West Indies. He said, "I think the biggest test will come in night matches, that's when I noticed the biggest difference in my eyesight. t's all clear now, it seems really good." The West Indies vs Australia 2021 series will include a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series. The T20I series will be played in St Lucia, while the ODI series will be played in Barbados from July 9-24.

Aaron Finch wife made headlines recently

Ahead of the series against West Indies and Bangladesh, Aaron Finch's wife Amy Finch hit back at his haters with a post on her Instagram handle. Amy shared a screenshot of the abusive comment that attacked her and her husband. Responding to the troll, Amy wrote, "Part of me doesn’t want to give this individual the satisfaction of a response, but this kind of crap happens far too often! I don’t appreciate it, neither does my husband who is battling and doing everything he possibly can to get back into the runs. Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go and get a bloody life. This isn’t even one of the worst that has come my way, but I’ve had enough!"

Aaron Finch stats

Coming to the Aaron Finch stats, the cricket has played 5 matches in the longest format of the game scoring 278 runs at an average of 27.8. In the white-ball format, Finch has played for Australia in 132 ODIs and 71 T20Is in which he managed to score 5232 runs and 2346 runs at an average of 41.85 and 38.45 respectively. He also has 4 ODI wickets to his name.

Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter