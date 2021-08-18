Aaron Finch Rubbishes Claims Of Rift Between Australian Players And Coach Justin Langer

The Australian team is certainly going through a tough time after suffering one loss after another. Adding to their worries, a recent report suggested that Australia Head Coach Justin Langer’s ‘over passionate’ attitude has allegedly created a rift between him and the players in the dressing room.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman and a team-mate of Langer while playing for Australia, Adam Gilchrist, had earlier suggested that the ruckus must be sorted out as Australia have big commitments like the T20 World Cup and the Ashes this year.

"Everything is magnified and everything is highlighted" - Aaron Finch

Replying to the claims, limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, while speaking on the Big Sports Breakfast show, said,

“It’s a good question, and I don’t know the answer to that. All I’ll say is when you lose, everything is magnified and everything is highlighted. As I mentioned with the players on tour with bubble fatigue and guys not having any escape while you’re on tour, you’re locked into cricket mode almost 24/7 because you can’t get out and go for a coffee down the road or you can’t go out for dinner somewhere else”.

Nick Hockley, the CEO of Cricket Australia, in support of Langer, put out an official statement on Cricket Australia's official website on Wednesday. Dismissing all rumours and speculations, Nick said,

“Justin (Langer) has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values, and behaviors of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018. His efforts have restored public faith in the national team which is a side all Australian's can be incredibly proud of.

“He is contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of next year with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defense in what is one of the most anticipated Series and summers of cricket in Australia for many years. Like many in the community and around the world the team has had an extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months during the pandemic. Despite those challenges, the side has had great success in One-Day, Test, and T20 cricket when all players were available.”

Praising the entire coaching staff of the Australian team, he concluded by saying,

“Justin, his coaching staff, and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team”.

Justin Langer started his cricket career as a batsman for Australia during the 1992-93 season. He was assigned the role of the Head Coach of the Australia Men’s Cricket team in 2018, following the sand-paper gate in South Africa.

