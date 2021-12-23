Aaron Summers, Former Australian Cricketer Jailed For Possessing Child Abuse Material

Former Big Bash League (BBL) cricketer Aaron Summers has been jailed for possessing sexually explicit images of children with an intention to blackmail them in the future. Summers has been sent to jail for four years of which two years will be a non-parole period. Summers had pleaded guilty in November this year to seven charges of child abuse. According to reports, Summers used social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat to extract images from the young victims. Summers stored the pictures to allegedly blackmail the children if they ever tried to report the nude photos that he had sent to them.

'Predatory'

Summers, who has played three one-days for Tasmania and in the BBL for the Hobart Hurricanes, was detained in May of this year for storing sexually explicit photos that he obtained over a period of several months. Summers was playing cricket and working in Darwin in early 2021 when he used his status as a professional athlete to gain the trust of the victims and obtain explicit pictures from them, according to an Australian prosecutor. Summers' crime was described as "predatory" by the prosecutor, who urged the court to disregard any suggestions that he should be given leniency because he had no prior criminal record.

The prosecutor said that Summers committed the type of crime that is frequently perpetrated by people of excellent character who have no prior convictions. Because he met Summers twice a week at a cricket stadium, one of the victims told the court that he couldn't resist what Summers requested him to do for fear of the player becoming enraged. Summers, according to the mother of another victim, has taken away her child's innocence.

"These types of offences are typically committed by persons like the offender who have no prior criminal history and good character,” Commonwealth prosecutor Hannah White said in her submission.

The 25-year-old cricketer will now remain in the same jail where he was kept after his initial arrest in May this year. Summers is slated to stay in jail until at least 2023 given that his sentencing states the first two years to be a non-parole period. Summers' lawyer Matthew Hubber argued in court to allow the cricketer to stay with his parents in Western Australia. Summers first grabbed the limelight in 2020 by becoming the first-ever Australian player to play in Pakistan's domestic tournament, the Pakistan Cup.

Image: cricket.com.au