Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has announced retirement from all forms of cricket including IPL, effective today. De Villiers turned to Twitter on Friday to announce the end of his "incredible journey" that spanned over 17 years. De Villiers said the "flame" inside him no longer burns as brightly as it used to do before and hence it is time to hang up the boots for the good. The 37-year-old said he will always be grateful to the game which has given him so much in life.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful," De Villiers said in his statement.

Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

De Villiers played a total of 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country between 2004 and 2018. The right-handed batter scored over 20,000 runs across all formats, including 43 international centuries.

De Villiers has played 184 matches in the Indian Premier League and has scored 5,162 runs at an average of 39.50. The former Protea batter is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the league due to his ability to play shots all around the park.

De Villiers had announced his international retirement back in 2018. However, in January 2020 the former Protea skipper had expressed his desire to make an international comeback for South Africa if given an opportunity by the selectors. De Villiers had also expressed his interest in playing for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It was later confirmed that De Villiers would not call off his international retirement.

Image: PTI

