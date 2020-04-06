AB De Villiers' Cheekily Stuns Wife With 'boring Meditation Routine' At Home; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has forced cricketers to be innovative about how they spend their time as they stay inside their homes during the lockdown period. While cricketers like Joe Root have been partaking in golf ball challenges, Kevin Pietersen has been interviewing other celebrities on his Instagram account. South African batting great AB de Villiers recently shared his 'meditation routine' that he has been doing since he was young.

AB de Villiers' 'boring meditation routine' ends up stunning wife

AB de Villiers wife Danielle de Villiers was recording the legendary South African as while lying down, he remained focused on only one task at hand, throwing the ball onto the wall and catching the rebound. The video showcased how De Villiers kept doing the seemingly mundane activity for a prolonged amount of time before he suddenly threw the ball at his wife, who had been recording him. In the caption of this hilarious post, De Villiers revealed how this 'meditative practice' of his is not a one-off lockdown exercise but something he has been doing since he was a kid. Have a look at the funny video.

IPL Postponed: AB de Villiers critical to RCB team 2020

AB de Villiers' presence was critical to the RCB team 2020's hopes to finally capture the IPL trophy that has eluded the team for so long. The IPL would also serve as a platform for De Villiers to get back into groove before his rumoured return for South Africa in the T20 World Cup. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed amidst rising fears for the novel coronavirus and the board will soon release a statement on the future of the IPL. Virat Kohli is still the captain of the RCB team 2020 and new players like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris were supposed to join the RCB camp for the IPL 2020.

