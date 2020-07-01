AB De Villiers Claims 2015 World Cup Semi-final Loss And Not IPL Money Hastened Retirement

Ever since AB de Villiers retired from the international cricket in 2018, his retirement story has always been in the news. AB de Villiers shocked the world when he announced his decision to retire from the game in 2018. The South African had announced the decision days after AB de Villiers completed another season playing for RCB in the IPL. AB de Villiers had revealed that he was 'tired' and wanted others to take over.

What a pleasure chatting with you this morning, Dean! Would love to have you more involved in the cricketing circles as a presenter, commentator and more, not enough people like you around👍 https://t.co/kCysU8wSrl — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 1, 2020

AB de Villiers reveals reason for retirement

During an interview with sports presenter Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, the RCB player had revealed the reason behind his retirement. AB de Villiers revealed that the constant discussion about the fact that he was picking and choosing games to play was one of the factors that led to his retirement. The RCB player also revealed that he retired despite being keen to play the 2019 World Cup. AB de Villiers revealed that the accusation of picking and choosing games was the same reason why the RCB player didn’t make a return to international cricket ahead of the World Cup. The claim on Wednesday comes after it is widely believed that a secure, lucrative contract with the Virat Kohli-led RCB side resulted in AB de Villiers shortening his career.

AB de Villiers recounts 2015 World Cup loss

The IPL star recently spoke again about his retirement, revealing the role the 2015 World Cup loss to New Zealand played in his cricketing journey. AB de Villiers revealed that the close game which saw South Africa lose the semi-final played a significant role in his decision to retire. The South African, who plays for RCB in the IPL, revealed that while the criticism of the defeat didn’t affect him, the loss affected him from a personal point of view and played a huge role in his retirement.

Speaking about the World Cup match, AB de Villiers revealed that the defeat to New Zealand proved to be difficult for him to get over. South Africa lost a thrilling game with two balls to spare after Grant Elliott hit a six off Dale Steyn. The RCB player also revealed how he found it difficult to meet up with the team again and start all over.

AB de Villiers talked about the realisation that the loss hurt him too much and he wasn’t over the World Cup defeat. AB de Villiers also revealed that looking back at the incident, he feels he should've been more honest and communicated how he felt. The RCB batsman said that if given the chance, he would’ve opened up discussions with the coach, administrators and discuss his way forward.

'I made no demands' – AB de Villiers responds to World Cup selection row .



DETAILS 👇▶️ : -

@ICC https://t.co/nNvfyc9juv pic.twitter.com/GovTigG43s — ICC (@ICC_ICC_ICC) March 16, 2020

South Africa had faced off New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup. The South African team were favourites to go through to the final and were in a dominant position in the game as well. However, the Kiwis managed to stun the Proteas when New Zealand beat South Africa by four wickets to proceed to face eventual champions Australia in the final.

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com