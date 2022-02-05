AB De Villiers Gets Candid On IPL Experience And Association With RCB; 'was Life Changing'

Veteran cricketer AB de Villiers made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing one match-winning knock after the other for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the now 37-year-old started taking baby steps in the tournament after playing three seasons for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals).

Even though he has three IPL tons to his name, one of them came during his stint with the Daredevils. Back in 2009, de Villiers' unbeaten 54-ball 105, laced with five fours and six maximums, helped DD beat four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Going down the memory lane, de Villiers said that he was nervous about taking part in the IPL since he was still straining to perform consistently at the international level. “Maybe I should write a book about my IPL career and how everything unfolded. I had absolutely no idea what to expect from the 1st IPL. I was still finding my feet at the international level. A lot of people said it was one of those leagues that would come and go. But USD 300,000 (paid to him by Delhi) was a lot of money. It was ridiculous. That was life-changing right there. It didn’t sink in till about halfway through my career,” de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers on support he received from RBC fans: "Felt like this is what I am here for"

In 2011, the Challengers secured de Villiers' services and the Pretoria-born batter became a fulcrum of their batting unit. The stupendous knocks he played made him a crowd favourite at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, RCB's home ground.

“It’s a real deep desire. In our garage at home, I would spend three hours hitting tennis balls on the wall. From a very young age, 3-4 years old, it was in my mind to do stuff that ultimately ended up happening on a cricket field. It immediately felt natural when Chinnaswamy was cheering my name. I was surprised, but it felt like - this is what I am here for,” he added.

De Villiers went on to play 11 seasons for RCB, mostly under Virat Kohli's leadership. During his stint, he along with Kohli gave oppositions nightmares. Last year, de Villiers bid adieu to all forms of cricket after initially retiring from the international arena in 2018.

Image: Twitter/ RCB/ IPL