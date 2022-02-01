AB De Villiers Gets Offer For Apartment In India, SA And RCB Legend Gives Cheeky Reply

Former South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore's explosive batsman AB de Villiers gave a cheeky reply when he was offered an apartment in Bangalore. De Villiers used to play for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for most of his career and become a massive star for them. Towards the end of 2021, he decided to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket including the IPL.

Throughout his IPL career, De Villiers has scored a stunning 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and an astonishing strike rate of 151.68. Speaking in an RCB podcast, De Villiers revealed that the Bangalore fans loved him so much he was offered an apartment and he responded cheekily and said that it better be a big one because he has three kids now.

"I hope it’s a big apartment because I have three kids now and we need a lot of room!"

AB de Villiers RCB: Former star batsman talks about his love for the city

He then talked about how his relationship with RCB goes beyond just playing cricket for them. He said that it would not have been the same for any other franchise had he played for them. He then revealed that he holds the team so close to his heart because of the city and the fans. He added that he would never pick any other team because he would not be able to connect with the city as he does with Bangalore.

"My relationship with RCB goes a lot deeper than just playing cricket for them. And I don’t think it would have been the same for any other franchise and that’s what I hold dearest to my heart – it’s the fans and the city itself. I have always connected with the places I go to. It’s a bit weird but I remember smells and visual stuff I see. The minute I get into Bangalore there’s a certain freshness in the air, a certain something that I sort of connect with that feels familiar. And I would never pick that up in any [other cities]. I have thought about it long and hard – Mumbai, Delhi, if you put me in any other team I never would have had that kind of connection so that’s one thing that I find special while playing for RCB," said De Villiers on the RCB podcast.

Image: BCCI/IPL