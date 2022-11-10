AB De Villiers' Image Of Sitting Alone At A Roadside Indian Stall Is Breaking The Internet

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was recently spotted enjoying his time at a roadside stall in Mumbai. As per reports, De Villiers recently arrived in India to discuss a potential role with his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, the picture of the iconic Proteas cricketer enjoying a tea at the roadside shop is currently taking over the internet.

South African superstar AB de Villiers sends Twitter into frenzy

“The Man Of Simplicity, Mr 360 Enjoying His Tea At Mumbai Sides. An Absolute Humble And Down To Earth Character,” a fan wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of De Villiers. Reacting to the tweet, several cricket fans hailed the former South African cricketer for his humility.

Fans said, despite being a famous international cricketer, De Villiers shows how down-to-earth he is. Meanwhile, a fan shared another picture of the cricket stalwart standing in front of a camera and suggested he might be shooting for an advertisement. Here’s a look at the interesting reactions-

AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.



An absolute humble and down to earth character. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hfVW6ZnjSH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2022

Bhai wo ad shoot kar raha wo bro pic.twitter.com/nBudR7Ucpr — GK (@impromptbakchod) November 10, 2022

An Absolute Humble And Down To Earth Character. ♥️@ABdeVilliers17 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/UxIAIDEKzN — 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗞𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗡 (@SaikiranObali) November 10, 2022

Really, is the Ad Shoot pic.twitter.com/LoOuyvqFkU — Amal Ulagan (@frankyydanyy) November 10, 2022