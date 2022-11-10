AB De Villiers' Image Of Sitting Alone At A Roadside Indian Stall Is Breaking The Internet

Quick links:
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was recently spotted enjoying his time at a roadside stall in Mumbai. As per reports, De Villiers recently arrived in India to discuss a potential role with his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, the picture of the iconic Proteas cricketer enjoying a tea at the roadside shop is currently taking over the internet.
“The Man Of Simplicity, Mr 360 Enjoying His Tea At Mumbai Sides. An Absolute Humble And Down To Earth Character,” a fan wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of De Villiers. Reacting to the tweet, several cricket fans hailed the former South African cricketer for his humility.
Fans said, despite being a famous international cricketer, De Villiers shows how down-to-earth he is. Meanwhile, a fan shared another picture of the cricket stalwart standing in front of a camera and suggested he might be shooting for an advertisement. Here’s a look at the interesting reactions-
