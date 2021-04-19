AB De Villiers 'interested' To Make A Comeback For South Africa At T20 World Cup

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to return back to the international stage for T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India in November this year. de Villiers, who starred with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last evening, said in the post-match press conference that he already had a conversation with South Africa's national coach Mark Boucher before coming for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and would be very much interested in joining the national camp for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The former Protea skipper confirmed that he will have a discussion with Boucher towards the end of the ongoing IPL season and will decide based on his form and fitness.

"We are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we've been talking about it already. Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, 'absolutely'. And come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are at with regards to my form and my fitness. Also, the situation with his team - he's got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while. If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for [the chat with] Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly," de Villiers said after the match.

Earlier, Mark Boucher had said that he and AB de Villiers had a chat about the prospect of him returning for the T20 World Cup. Boucher said that they will discuss de Villiers' before the end of the IPL 2021 season. Boucher said that he believes AB could still dominate at the international level. AB de Villiers retired from all forms of international cricket three years ago and since then he has been performing extremely well for different clubs in franchise cricket across the world. de Villiers, who had an exceptional IPL season last year, has so far displayed great form and fitness in the ongoing edition.

ABD hits 76 off 34 balls

AB de Villiers won the man of the match award against Kolkata Knight Riders as he hit his 39th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The explosive batsman reached his half-century in style by hitting the legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh for a six-over deep cover. AB de Villiers, who came to bat in the 12th over, finished the first inning for RCB with 76 off 34 balls not-out under his kitty. The South African batsman helped his team cross the 200-run mark at Chepauk Stadium, first for any side at Chepauk in IPL 2021. KKR players failed to make a mark as they lost the match by a whopping 38 runs.

(Image Credit: IPL)

