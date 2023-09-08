'You Need To Be Able To Hold The Bat': ABD Justifies Exclusion Of India Star From WC Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled an initial 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Rohit Sharma, the skipper of the Indian men's cricket team, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, held a press conference in Sri Lanka on Tuesday to formally announce the chosen players for the World Cup lineup. Agarkar underlined that the provisional squad will remain unaltered for the World Cup unless there is an injury within the team.

AB de Villiers justifies Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion

AB de Villiers, a former teammate of Yuzvendra Chahal and a highly regarded cricketing talent, recently shared his disappointment regarding the latter's omission from the Indian ODI World Cup squad. De Villiers, who had the opportunity to play alongside Chahal while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), conveyed his sentiments in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers expressed his sadness at Chahal's absence from the World Cup squad and attributed it to concerns about Chahal's batting skills, particularly in the lower order. De Villiers speculated that this might have been a contributing factor to Chahal's exclusion from the squad. De Villiers said that India would want a bowler who could bat in pressure situations in the World Cup in case the top order gets dismantled early.

"Pure match-winner. It's a difficult one because there are a lot of really high-class quality spinners in the Indian setup so it's not easy to put your finger on who's the right guy and who's not. What I can say is sometimes in World Cups you need all your bowlers to be able to hold the bat. I am not saying Yuzi can't hold the bat but thinking of someone like Ravi Jadeja even Kuldeep Yadav has shown that he can either bowl or play around with the bat," De Villiers said on YouTube.

"So, maybe there was a little bit of thinking behind that to make sure if India gets seven down somewhere in the World Cup in a pressure game the guys there are the guys that can get them across the line. That's the only thinking I have other than that Yuzi is usually an outright match-winner and it's sad not to see him there," De Villiers added.

India opted for two left-arm spinners in the ODI World Cup squad who might not both feature in the same match. The absence of a right-arm spinner in the squad has also raised concerns among backers of the Indian team.

