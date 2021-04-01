AB De Villiers Lands In Chennai Ahead Of IPL; Excited To Play Alongside Christian, Maxwell

Joining the Bengaluru camp, Proteas power-hitter AB de Villiers arrived in Chennai on Thursday morning ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021. Delighted at the return of the IPL, de Villier's remarked that the Bengaluru team is brewing with confidence after having had a successful campaign last year in the UAE. Apart from ABD, skipper Virat Kohli too landed in Chennai and Thursday, to begin preparations for the upcoming tournament.

"It was a long journey. Very happy to be back with Bengaluru, it feels like yesterday that we finished the IPL. I feel we have the momentum from the last tournament and we'll have lots of fun," said de Villiers moments after touching down in Chennai. Skipper Kohli echoed similar views as he said that he has a 'good feeling' this time around. The franchise had reached the semi-finals last year after having finished second in the league stage and eventually crashed out after losing to Delhi in the Qualifier 2.

"There are some new names but also old names, the people I have known for ages. Dan Christian has been with Bengaluru before, it's Maxwell's first time we all have seen him so often in the IPL, hopefully, a lot of games for us to win together," de Villiers added. READ | Ishant Sharma reveals mindboggling concept that Virat Kohli introduced in the Indian team

BREAKING THE INTERNET :



The spaceship has landed! ðŸš€



AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai. ðŸ‘½#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #AllInForAB pic.twitter.com/pnvXGVl8ww — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2021

Bengaluru to open IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.