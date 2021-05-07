AB de Villiers likely to make international comeback in June, hints Graeme Smith

South African cricketer AB de Villiers could make his international comeback next month against West Indies after a fruitful stint for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director Graeme Smith has hinted that AB de Villiers, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris could make a comeback for South Africa in June, before the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup later this year. According to Caribbean Cricket Podcast, Smith has said he is hopeful of "free agents" AB de Villiers, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris returning in South Africa colours next month. Smith also confirmed that South Africa will be playing a two-match Test series and a 5-game T20I series against West Indies in June.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Cricket South Africa Director Graeme Smith has today confirmed that SA will travel to WI in June for 2 Tests and 5 T20is at venues yet to be finalised



He also said he is hopeful of free agents AB De Villiers, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris playing pic.twitter.com/LLEJbQwXJG — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) May 6, 2021

What ABD says?

AB de Villiers had put down his papers back in 2018 as he announced international retirement following a Test series against Australia. However, the Protea has looked in an even better touch since his international retirement as he has been performing consistently for franchises all across the world, prompting calls for his comeback. AB de Villiers himself has expressed the desire to play for South Africa again as earlier last month after playing a match for RCB in the 14th edition of the IPL, he said that he was in touch with South African team coach Mark Boucher and his return to international cricket is being discussed.

"We are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we've been talking about it already. Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, 'absolutely'. And come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are at with regards to my form and my fitness. Also, the situation with his team - he's got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while. If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for [the chat with] Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly," de Villiers said after an IPL match.

Before the commencement of IPL 2021, Boucher had said that he would like AB de Villiers to play for South Africa again and said that they would talk about it towards the end of the cash-rich league. de Villiers played just 7 games in IPL 2021 before the season was postponed indefinitely and he scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75. de Villiers has been scoring more than 400 runs in the IPL every season since his retirement from international cricket, which shows that there is so much cricket left in him even at this stage of his career. The former South African skipper also wanted to play in the 2019 ICC World Cup but couldn't find a spot in the squad.

If de Villiers makes his comeback next month, it is highly likely that fans will see him play in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in India later this year.

