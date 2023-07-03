Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers is regarded as one of the most explosive and swashbuckling batsmen to grace the sport. A finisher par excellence, de Villiers scored over 20,000 runs for South Africa across all formats of the game. At the same time, he also led his national team to numerous memorable matches including big ICC events like the World Cup.

Speaking in a conversation with former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, former South Africa AB de Villiers named three of the toughest bowler he faced in his career. “I think Shane Warne in 2006 the first time I travelled to Australia, not so much because of skill and technique as just the presence of the man and the aura he carried. And obviously I was quite inexperienced. I knew from the get-go that he was going to get out,” said AB de Villiers.

De Villiers then named Team India stalwart Jasprit Bumrah as the only Indian bowler on his list. “Bumrah was always very challenging because he was so competitive, he would never back down, is always in your face so I've got a lot of respect for him and the way he plays his cricket. I got a hold of him even a few times. He came back at me and got a hold of me a few times and I love that competitiveness”

Revealing his final choice, the legendary Proteas batter picked Afghan superstar Rashid Khan for the nature of his comebacks.

“Got him a few times, and he would always come back. Always in your face. He hit him with three sixes, as he was trying to get me out the next ball. And those are the kind of bowlers I always found difficult to face and always had a lot of respect for,” he said.