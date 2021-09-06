AB De Villiers Pens Message For 'spectators' Criticizing Virat Kohli Over Selection

Team India on Monday defeated England by 157 runs and registered their first win at Oval in 50 years. With this win, Virat Kohli & Co. took a lead in the five-match Test series by 2-1. However, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli had to face severe criticism from not only fans but also from cricket experts for not including veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the turning track of the Oval. In fact, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan termed it 'Non-selection of the year'.

Now, South Africa's former cricketer AB de Villiers has penned down a special message for the spectators who were criticising Virat Kohli over his selection in the fourth Test. Ab de Villiers in his message asked the spectators to stop worrying about the selection and to appreciate the game based on various traits.

Ab de Villiers also lauded Team India skipper Virat Kohli for showing amazing captaincy skills during India vs England fourth Test and expressed his excitement for the finale of the series slated to take place from September 10 in Manchester.

As “spectators” of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021

Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021

Virat Kohli on criticism over his team selection

During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli broke his silence on the criticism he was facing ever since he did not include Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

The skipper said, "We never go towards analysis, statistics, and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group. It gives us more motivation to win the next Test. We have the belief, we are just looking forward to the opportunities."

India beats England at the Oval

Coming back to the match, it was a perfect team effort. In terms of bowling, speedster Jasprit Bumrah's spell put England at backfoot as he knocked over Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. England lost six wickets for 62 runs in the second session and were all out in the post-tea session. Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

Shardul Thakur also shined with the ball as he dismissed well-settled Rory Burns and in-form Joe Root. Shardul Thakur got the key wicket of rival skipper Joe Root (36) while Umesh Yadav dismissed Chris Woakes (18), Craig Overton (10) and James Anderson (2).

(Image Credits: BCCI/Twitter/AP)