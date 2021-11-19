AB De Villiers Receives Massive Homage From Cricketing Fraternity; 'What A Career'

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers announced retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, on November 19, 2021. The 37-year old decided to hang up his boots as he stated that the 'flame no longer burns so brightly' inside him.

He ended his statement by mentioning how grateful he was to the game for having given him so much success throughout his career. The cricketing world thanked the former Proteas skipper for giving everything he had to the game every time he stepped onto the pitch.

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

Cricketing world reacts as AB de Villiers announces retirement

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that AB de Villiers was arguably one of the best players across all formats.

Absolutely loved watching @ABdeVilliers17 play the game .. You could argue across all formats that he was as good on the eye of anyone who has played the game .. #ABDevilliers #Legend — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav thanked the former South African skipper for the beautiful memories he gave to everyone that follows the game, stating that the Indian fans adore him. Taking to Koo, 34-year old wrote how he has always enjoyed playing with him or against him before wishing him the best of luck for his future after retirement.

Wasim Jaffer paid his tribute to the batting legend in typical fashion as he posted an epic meme. Taking to his Koo, the former Indian batter congratulated de Villiers for a 'phenomenal career' and also called him one of the most 'admired cricketers of the modern era.' His post concluded with a meme where he is suggesting that the 37-year old can be referred to as the substitute for 360°. The wicketkeeper-batter has been referred to as Mr. 360° by various commentators due to the wide variety of shots he has in his game.

Meanwhile, rising Indian star Shreyas Iyer stated that he looked up to de Villiers during his 'early cricket days' and that it had been an honour to play against him.' The 26-year old thanked the South African for everything he had done for cricket and wished him the best of luck for his future.

Looked up to in my early cricket days and it’s been an honour to play against you 😊 Good luck @ABdeVilliers17 and thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket 👏 https://t.co/iLqqdqy6ax — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 19, 2021

Similarly, veteran spinner Pragyan Ojha also congratulated de Villiers 'on an outstanding career' and thanked him for showing fellow cricketers how to evolve their games and 'add new dimensions' to their skill sets. He ended his post by stating that one person who could come close to emulating his batting style was Suryakumar Yadav, who also has demonstrated his ability to play a wide variety of shots around the ground.

Here are some reactions from the likes of Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers.

Happy Retirement, @abdevilliers17 - All the best in your next chapter, it was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with you! #Legend 🙏🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/392KzB65cx — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 19, 2021

Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.🐐 https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

What a player! I was one of so many who would turn on the tv just to watch you bat. Enjoy retirement, what a career. https://t.co/ShOBmjWYSw — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 19, 2021

