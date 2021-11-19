Last Updated:

AB De Villiers Receives Massive Homage From Cricketing Fraternity; 'What A Career'

The cricketing world thanked AB de Villiers for giving everything he had to the game after the 37-year old announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers announced retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, on November 19, 2021. The 37-year old decided to hang up his boots as he stated that the 'flame no longer burns so brightly' inside him.

He ended his statement by mentioning how grateful he was to the game for having given him so much success throughout his career. The cricketing world thanked the former Proteas skipper for giving everything he had to the game every time he stepped onto the pitch.

Cricketing world reacts as AB de Villiers announces retirement

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that AB de Villiers was arguably one of the best players across all formats.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav thanked the former South African skipper for the beautiful memories he gave to everyone that follows the game, stating that the Indian fans adore him. Taking to Koo, 34-year old wrote how he has always enjoyed playing with him or against him before wishing him the best of luck for his future after retirement.

Wasim Jaffer paid his tribute to the batting legend in typical fashion as he posted an epic meme. Taking to his Koo, the former Indian batter congratulated de Villiers for a 'phenomenal career' and also called him one of the most 'admired cricketers of the modern era.' His post concluded with a meme where he is suggesting that the 37-year old can be referred to as the substitute for 360°. The wicketkeeper-batter has been referred to as Mr. 360° by various commentators due to the wide variety of shots he has in his game.

Meanwhile, rising Indian star Shreyas Iyer stated that he looked up to de Villiers during his 'early cricket days' and that it had been an honour to play against him.' The 26-year old thanked the South African for everything he had done for cricket and wished him the best of luck for his future.

Similarly, veteran spinner Pragyan Ojha also congratulated de Villiers 'on an outstanding career' and thanked him for showing fellow cricketers how to evolve their games and 'add new dimensions' to their skill sets. He ended his post by stating that one person who could come close to emulating his batting style was Suryakumar Yadav, who also has demonstrated his ability to play a wide variety of shots around the ground.  

Here are some reactions from the likes of Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers. 

