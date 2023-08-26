AB De Villiers Shuts Down Pakistani Journalist Over Latest 'Mankad' Incident

In cricket, the term 'Mankad' refers to a runout method in which the bowler dismisses the non-striker by removing the bails at the bowler's end before delivering the ball if the non-striker has left the crease before the bowler's delivery stride is completed. The name originates from the legendary Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who arguably first executed this maneuver during a Test match against Australia in 1947. While 'Mankading' is within the laws of the game, it has remained a subject of debate due to its perceived ethical implications and its potential to challenge the spirit of cricket.

AB de Villiers shuts down Pakistan journo with sharp response to 'Mankad'

AB de Villiers, former captain of South Africa, offered a sardonic response to a journalist from Pakistan regarding the recent runout incident involving the infamous Mankad's method. This interaction occurred following the user's sharing of commentator HD Ackermann's perspective on 'Mankading' after the second ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The commentator's view questioned the timing of such runouts, suggesting that they tend to happen later in the innings out of desperation rather than in the early overs.

This led to a conversation around the incident where Fazalhaq Farooqi ran out Shadab Khan during the game's penultimate over. Despite being within the rules of the game, this occurrence reignited discussions on the cricketing spirit. The incident has sparked a renewed examination of Law 38.3, which addresses the issue of non-strikers leaving their ground early.

"The commentator, probably HD Ackerman, said: 'I don't have a problem with Mankad, but why don't teams do it in the 5th or 6th over of the innings? Why only towards the end of if? They just panic and they do it when they think it's the only way to win the match' Very valid point," the Pakistan journalist said.

AB de Villiers came with an apt reply, pointing out that it happens because batters always try to steal runs toward the backend of an innings. "Cause batters only try to steal runs towards the back end of an innings," De Villiers said in his reply.

Image: Twitter/BCCI