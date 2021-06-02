AB De Villiers Sings 'favourite' Song On Father's Birthday; Glenn Maxwell Pokes Fun: Watch

Former South African international AB de Villiers on Wednesday shared a video of himself, where he could be seen showing off his amazing singing skills. In the video, De Villiers could be seen playing the guitar and singing Jason Mraz's I won't give up to celebrate his father's 70th birth anniversary. The former South Africa skipper performed the song with his wife Danielle de Villiers by the side. The couple could be seen performing together with a guitarist in the background.

"On the 29th we celebrated my Father’s 70th bday and I had the privilege to perform one of my all-time favourite songs with my beautiful wife @danielledevilliers ..We all interpret songs in our own unique way, this song has a particularly special meaning to me and reminds me that God is always there, no matter what happens. While singing this song on the 29th and looking across the room to my Dad, it also reminded me how lucky I’ve been to have had my Dad by my side as a role model for so many years," De Villiers captioned the post.

Maxwell pokes fun

De Villiers' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell took to the comment section of the post to poke fun at the legendary batsman. Maxwell commented, "This is certainly an improvement on your last performance". De Villiers' post has garnered more than 1.5 million views since being shared on Instagram. Netizens flooded the post with appreciative comments as some of them even asked Mr. 360 if there is anything in the world he doesn't know how to do?

De Villiers was last seen in action during the first half of IPL 2021, where he played an exceptional brand of cricket, prompting a debate regarding his international comeback. South Africa coach Mark Boucher even said that the team will consider De Villiers for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India if he wishes to return. However, the South Africa board later confirmed that De Villiers' decision regarding international retirement stands unchanged and that he doesn't want to make a comeback.

IMAGE: ABdeVilliers/Instagram

